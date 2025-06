BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. US President Donald Trump said he would address the nation at the White House, he wrote on Truth Social after the US Air Force carried out an attack on nuclear facilities in Iran, Trend reports.

"I will be giving an Address to the Nation at 10:00 P.M., at the White House, regarding our very successful military operation in Iran. This is an HISTORIC MOMENT FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ISRAEL, AND THE WORLD. IRAN MUST NOW AGREE TO END THIS WAR. THANK YOU!" he wrote.