Indonesia significantly raises oil import from Azerbaijan in 5M2025

Azerbaijan shipped 130,900 tons of crude oil products worth $72.1 million to Indonesia in the first five months of 2025. This marked a 37.3 percent increase in value and a 51 percent rise in volume compared to the same period in 2024. Indonesia was Azerbaijan’s 12th largest crude oil export market during this period.

