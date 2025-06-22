Iran requests emergency UN Security Council meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Iran has sent an official request to hold an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, stating that the US strikes on its territory are a gross violation of international law and the UN Charter, Trend reports.

"The US military aggression against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran certainly constitutes a serious violation of international law, as well as the fundamental and binding norms enshrined in the UN Charter," Iran's Permanent Representative to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani emphasized in a letter addressed to the Chairman of the Security Council and the UN Secretary-General.

He noted that given the serious and large-scale consequences of these actions for international peace and security, Tehran insists on an immediate consideration of the incident within the Security Council.

In addition, the letter emphasizes the need to condemn the actions of the United States and take all necessary measures in accordance with the UN Charter.

US Air Force attacked Iran's nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan on the night of Sunday, Baku time. The Iranian side confirmed the strikes, while emphasizing that Tehran will continue to develop the nuclear industry.