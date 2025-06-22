Iran says return to talks destroyed by Israel and U.S. is impossible

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Iran has said it cannot return to negotiations that were destroyed by Israel and the United States, Trend reports.

In a post on X, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi wrote that Tehran had been in talks with the U.S. last week when Israel decided to sabotage the diplomatic process.

He added that this week, as Iran was engaged in dialogue with three European countries — the UK, France, and Germany — along with the European Union, Washington once again undermined diplomacy.

“The UK and the EU’s foreign policy chief believe Iran should return to the negotiating table,” Araghchi said. “But how can Iran return to a table it never left — one that’s already been destroyed?”

The statement comes amid rapidly escalating tensions. On the morning of June 13, Israel launched airstrikes on Iran, reportedly killing several high-ranking military officers, generals, nuclear scientists, and other officials.

That same evening, Iran responded with its ‘True Promise III’ operation, firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple locations in Israel, including Tel Aviv.

The escalation continued overnight, when U.S. forces carried out airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, reportedly destroying them.