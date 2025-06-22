IAEA must uphold its legal responsibilities, Araghchi says

ISTANBUL, Türkiye, June 22. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and its Director General Rafael Grossi must fully uphold their legal responsibilities in light of the recent U.S. attacks on Iran, Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said during a press conference in Istanbul, Trend reports.

Araghchi criticized Grossi’s recent statements, saying they effectively gave a green light to countries seeking war to launch attacks against Iran.

He called on the IAEA Board of Governors to respond firmly to the dangerous strike on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities.

“The U.S. attack on Iran is a blatant violation of the principles of international peace and stability,” Araghchi said, adding that the strike promotes a law-of-the-jungle approach on the global stage.

The comments come after U.S. forces conducted overnight airstrikes against three Iranian nuclear sites, reportedly destroying key infrastructure.