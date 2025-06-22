Azerbaijani FM attends meeting of OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov attended and addressed the meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir, which was held within the framework of the 51st session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

In his speech, Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that Azerbaijan supports a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the norms and principles of international law, the UN Charter and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

In this context, he noted the importance of observing the norms of international humanitarian law, protecting the fundamental rights and freedoms of the population, as well as preserving the demographic structure of the region.

The Minister highly appreciated the constant attention paid to this issue within the OIC, in particular the Contact Group.

Bayramov also stressed the importance of an early resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir issue in terms of ensuring overall stability and security in South Asia.

He expressed Azerbaijan's concern over the recent escalation of the situation in the region.

The ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan reached on May 10, 2025 was also welcomed. The Minister expressed hope that this step would become the basis for sustainable dialogue and normalization of long-term relations between the two countries.