Uzbekistan urges its citizens to refrain from traveling to Israel and Iran

"The rapidly escalating situation in the Middle East is causing us deep concern.

Uzbekistan has consistently called on all parties in the region to seek peaceful solutions through dialogue.

In this regard, we urge Uzbek citizens to refrain from traveling to Israel and Iran, and ask those currently in these countries to move to safer areas whenever possible.

Necessary measures are being taken to ensure security, and we ask our citizens to remain vigilant and follow official announcements closely," he wrote on his page on X.