Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22.​ The average prices of Dated Brent, Azeri LT CIF, Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan, and Urals (EX NOVO) crude oil increased this week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field went up by $6.31 (8.6 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $79.49 per barrel.

The maximum price during the mentioned period was $82.58 per barrel, while the minimum price was $75.79 per barrel.

This week's average price for Azeri Light crude oil FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan amounted to $78.13 per barrel, which is $6.2 (8.6 percent) more than last week. The highest price totaled $81.2 per barrel, and the lowest was $74.46 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude oil increased to an average of $63.81 per barrel, moving upwards by $5.95 (10.3 percent) compared to last week. The highest price for URALS hit $66.98 per barrel, while the lowest came in at $60.01 per barrel.

The Dated Brent benchmark oil price rose by $6.53 (9.2 percent) to $77.36 per barrel. The peak price for Dated Brent reached $80.44 per barrel, and the lowest settled at $73.63 per barrel.

Oil grade/date 16.06.2025 17.06.2025 18.06.2025 19.06.2025 20.06.2025 Average price Azeri LT CIF $75.79 $79.58 $79.17 $82.58 $80.34 $79.49 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $74.46 $78.25 $77.79 $81.20 $78.96 $78.13 Urals (EX NOVO) $60.01 $63.72 $63.55 $66.98 $64.81 $63.81 Dated Brent $73.63 $77.47 $77.05 $80.44 $78.21 $77.36

