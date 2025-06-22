Pakistan’s Sharif condemns U.S. strikes on Iran, urges diplomatic solution

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Trend reports.

Sharif expressed Pakistan’s solidarity with the Iranian people and government, offering condolences for the lives lost and wishing a swift recovery to the injured.

The Prime Minister voiced serious concern over the U.S. targeting of facilities under International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards, calling it a clear violation of international law.

Citing Iran’s right to self-defense under the UN Charter, Sharif urged for immediate negotiations and diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions, reaffirming Pakistan’s readiness to play a constructive role.

President Pezeshkian thanked Pakistan for its support and emphasized the importance of unity within the Muslim world. Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact as the situation unfolds.