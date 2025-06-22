Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
U.S. open to talks if Iran pursues peaceful nuclear program, Secretary Rubio says

Maryana Ahmadova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Secretary of State Marco Rubio praised President Trump’s decisive strike against Iran, saying it was a response to Tehran’s refusal to make a deal on its nuclear program, Trend reports.

“The President told them, ‘If we don’t get a deal, which is what we wanted, then I’ll have to handle it differently.’ And that’s exactly what he did last night,” Rubio said in a TV interview.

He criticized Iran’s secret nuclear efforts: “If what they want is some secret program that looks nothing like the civil nuclear programs around the world, it looks a lot like you’re trying to build a bomb? They’re going to continue to have problems. Not just with us, but with many other countries in the world.”

Rubio called Trump’s action a favor to the world and urged the Iranian regime to reconsider their approach. “If they really want nuclear energy in their country, there is a way to do it. That offer is still on the table—we’re ready to talk with them tomorrow.”

