Israeli airstrikes hit three sites near Iran’s Tabriz (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Israeli airstrikes early this morning targeted three sites near the city of Tabriz in Iran’s northwestern East Azerbaijan province, local officials confirm, Trend reports.

Majid Farchi, head of the province’s Emergency Management Department, told local media that several explosions were heard in Tabriz following the strikes. He added that emergency response teams are on high alert and rescue operations are underway in the affected areas.

The strikes come amid a sharp escalation in the region. On June 13, Israel launched air raids on multiple locations in Iran, reportedly killing a number of high-ranking military officers, generals, nuclear scientists, and senior officials.

Later that evening, Iran retaliated with “True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv.