Azerbaijan evaluates its mutual transport service turnover in 1Q2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22.​ The total volume of services in Azerbaijan's economic relations with foreign countries amounted to 4.7 billion in the first quarter of this year.

The data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan shows that of the total value of transport services worth $1.2 billion, 63.1 percent was related to the use of Azerbaijani transport services by non-residents.

The aggregate valuation of transport services rendered by Azerbaijani nationals to foreign entities reached $788.9 million, whereas the total valuation of transport services delivered by foreign entities to Azerbaijani nationals was $460.6 million.



Throughout the specified timeframe, the outbound flow of transport services within the non-oil and gas domain experienced an impressive escalation of 23.3 percent, while the inbound flow saw a modest uptick of 4.9 percent. This dynamic interplay culminated in a substantial enhancement of the surplus in transport services, which surged by 17.8 percent, reaching a notable figure of $328.3 million.



It is pertinent to highlight that the net positive balance in transport services reached $278.7 million during the inaugural quarter of 2024.