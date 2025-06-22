No radiation threat following strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites, IAEA confirms

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. The chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has announced an emergency meeting of the agency’s Board of Governors amid growing concerns over the security of Iran’s nuclear facilities following recent military strikes, Trend reports.

In a statement released on Sunday, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said the Board would convene on Monday for an extraordinary session in response to what he described as an “urgent situation” unfolding in Iran.

“In view of the increasingly serious situation in terms of nuclear safety and security, the Board of Governors will meet in an extraordinary session tomorrow, which I will address,” Grossi said.

The announcement follows a series of airstrikes carried out earlier this week targeting three of Iran’s nuclear sites, including the Fordow uranium enrichment facility, raising fears about potential radioactive contamination and the risk of further escalation.

Iranian authorities have since informed the IAEA that there has been no increase in off-site radiation levels following the attacks.

“At this time, we do not expect there will be any health consequences for people or the environment beyond the targeted sites,” Grossi noted, adding that the agency would continue to monitor and assess the situation and provide updates as new information emerges.

Prior to the strikes, which began on June 13, the IAEA had verified that the affected sites — including Esfahan, Natanz, and Fordow — housed nuclear material in various forms of enriched uranium. The agency warned that the presence of this material could pose a risk of radioactive and chemical contamination within the impacted facilities.

In his remarks, Grossi once again urged all parties to exercise military restraint and prioritize diplomacy.

“I have repeatedly stated that nuclear facilities should never be attacked,” he emphasized, reiterating his call for an immediate cessation of hostilities to allow the IAEA to resume its critical inspection and verification work, particularly regarding Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

Grossi also underscored the importance of maintaining open, timely, and transparent communication with Iran on issues related to nuclear safety, security, and safeguards.

The emergency meeting is expected to bring together the 35-member Board of Governors to assess the situation and discuss the agency’s next steps as tensions in the region continue to escalate.