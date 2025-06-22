UK plans evacuation flight for nationals from Israel and Palestinian territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. The UK government has announced plans to organize a flight early next week to evacuate vulnerable British nationals and their dependants from Israel and the Palestinian territories, Trend reports.

In a statement released by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), British citizens currently in Israel and the Palestinian territories were urged to register their presence and interest in the evacuation flight to receive the latest updates.

The government has not yet disclosed specific details about the flight’s departure location or time.

The move comes after U.S. forces launched overnight airstrikes targeting three Iranian nuclear facilities, which were reportedly destroyed in the attacks.

On June 13, Israel launched a wave of airstrikes on Iran, killing a number of senior military commanders, generals, nuclear scientists, and other top officials.

Later that evening, Iran responded with its “True Promise III” operation, firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv.