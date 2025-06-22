Suspects planning terror attack in Tehran arrested

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Four individuals plotting a terror attack in Tehran have been arrested, while one suspect committed suicide, the spokesperson for Iran’s Judiciary, Asghar Jahangir, told local media, Trend reports.

According to Jahangir, security forces also discovered a hideout belonging to a terrorist cell planning an attack in another province. An operation was carried out at the location, and the militants were neutralized.

He added that a large number of documents and intelligence materials were seized from the suspects during the raids.