Iran, UK discuss U.S. strikes, Tehran demands diplomatic solutions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Iran strongly condemns the U.S. attacks on its nuclear facilities, calling them a blatant violation of international law, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araqchi said, Trend reports.

Araqchi made the remarks during a phone call with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

During the conversation, Iran’s foreign minister updated his British counterpart on recent developments related to the U.S. strike on Iran’s peaceful nuclear sites.

UK Foreign Secretary Lammy expressed regret over the attacks, denied any British involvement or cooperation in the operation, and emphasized the importance of continuing diplomatic efforts.

Last night, the U.S. conducted military airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, destroying key infrastructure.