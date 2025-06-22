No issues in freight and passenger transit in Iran - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. There are no problems with passenger transport or the movement of essential goods and cargo via road, rail, and ports in Iran, Farzaneh Sadegh, Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development, said during a meeting of the parliamentary Development Committee, Trend reports.

Sadegh emphasized that maximum efforts are being made nationwide to ensure the smooth transport of goods and passengers.

She also noted that a committee has been established within the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development to assess and repair damages caused by Israeli attacks on Iran. Additionally, the public is actively involved in relief efforts.