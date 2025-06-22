U.S. undermines diplomatic process - Iran’s FM

ISTANBUL, Türkiye, June 22. The United States has dealt a serious blow to ongoing diplomatic efforts regarding Iran’s nuclear program, Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said at a press conference in Istanbul, Trend reports.

Araghchi explained that while Iran was engaged in indirect talks with the U.S. over its nuclear program, it was simultaneously subjected to military attacks. He said the U.S. abandoned the path of dialogue by backing Israel’s strikes on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities.

“These actions show that the other side is not interested in diplomacy and only understands threats and force,” Araghchi said, calling this approach dangerous and deeply concerning for the world.

He added that the U.S. attack on Iran is effectively an attack on the UN Charter itself.

The remarks come after Israel launched airstrikes against Iran on the morning of June 13, killing numerous senior military officials, generals, nuclear scientists, and other high-ranking figures.

That same evening, Iran responded with its “True Promise III” operation, firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets in Israel, including Tel Aviv.

Most recently, U.S. forces conducted overnight airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites, reportedly destroying key infrastructure.