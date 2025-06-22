Iran urges IAEA to investigate U.S. strikes on nuclear sites

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Iran has called on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to investigate what it claims were illegal U.S. airstrikes targeting its nuclear facilities, Trend reports.

The appeal was made in a letter from Mohammad Eslami, head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, addressed to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

In the letter, Eslami urged the agency to take a firm stance, condemn the strikes, and respond in accordance with its mandate, calling the attacks a clear violation of international law.

He also stressed that Iran strongly objects to the U.S. airstrikes on its Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan nuclear facilities, carried out by a country that, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, is expected to uphold the UN Charter. Eslami added that the attacks represent a serious breach of international obligations, including the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and other agreements prohibiting attacks on nuclear sites.

The call comes after the U.S. reportedly conducted overnight airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, with reports claiming significant damage to the targeted sites.