Turkmenistan banks seeing slight dip in number of POS terminals

As of June 1, 2025, Turkmenistan has a total of 37,400 POS terminals in operation. The market leaders by number of terminals include SCBT Dayhanbank with 7,606 units, SCBT Turkmenistan with 7,592, and JCB Turkmenbashi with 5,872 POS terminals.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register