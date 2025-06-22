Turkmenistan banks seeing slight dip in number of POS terminals
As of June 1, 2025, Turkmenistan has a total of 37,400 POS terminals in operation. The market leaders by number of terminals include SCBT Dayhanbank with 7,606 units, SCBT Turkmenistan with 7,592, and JCB Turkmenbashi with 5,872 POS terminals.
