US violated international law by attacking Iran's nuclear facilities - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. The United States has committed a grave violation of the UN Charter, international law by attacking Iran's peaceful nuclear installations, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

He said a US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities "will have everlasting consequences."

"The United States, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, has committed a grave violation of the UN Charter, international law and the NPT by attacking Iran's peaceful nuclear installations. The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences," he said.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, along with six nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage.

