US strikes on Iran dangerously escalate regional situation - UN SecGen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. The US strikes on Iran represent a dangerous escalation of the situation in the region and are deeply concerning, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, Trend reports.

"I am deeply concerned about today's use of force by the United States against Iran. It is a dangerous escalation in an already tense region and a direct threat to international peace and security," he noted.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, along with six nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage.

