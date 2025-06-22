Iran's uranium enrichment facilities completely destroyed - Trump

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. The US military has completely destroyed Iran's uranium enrichment facilities, US President Donald Trump said in an address to his countrymen at the White House on Saturday evening in connection with the strikes on Iran, Trend reports.

"I can tell the world tonight that these strikes have resulted in a spectacular military success. Iran's major uranium enrichment facilities have been completely destroyed," he said.

Trump said that some time ago the US armed forces carried out massive high-precision strikes on Iran's three main nuclear facilities - Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

According to him, the strikes were aimed at destroying Iran's uranium enrichment capabilities and eliminating the nuclear threat posed by the state.