UFC Fight Night: winner of women’s featherweight preliminary bout between fighters from Russia and Poland determined (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. One of the year’s most anticipated sporting events, UFC Fight Night, is underway in Baku, Trend reports.

In a women’s featherweight preliminary bout, Irina Alekseeva (5-2-0, Russia) faced off against Klaudia Syguła (6-2-0, Poland). Syguła came out on top, securing the win for Poland.

This marks the first time UFC Fight Night is being held in Baku. The event, taking place on June 21 at Baku Crystal Hall, features 12 fights in total—six on the preliminary card and six on the main card.

Headlining the night is a light heavyweight clash between former UFC champion Jamahal Hill and former title challenger Khalil Rountree. The co-main event features Azerbaijan’s Rafael Fiziev taking on Chilean lightweight Ignacio Bahamondes. Azerbaijani fighters Nazim Sadykhov and Tofiq Musayev will also step into the octagon to face Brazil’s Nicolas Motta and Kyrgyzstan’s Myktybek Orolbai, respectively.