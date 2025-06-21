Kazakhstan reveals key destinations for overseas money transfers in April 2025
In April 2025, Kazakhstan transferred 57.4 billion tenge (circa $109.1 million) abroad, with Russia, Uzbekistan, and Türkiye receiving nearly 80 percent of the total. The data highlights strong economic and labor ties, particularly with Russia and Uzbekistan.
