Three Iranian Red Crescent rescuers killed in Israeli strikes, official says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Three rescuers from the Iranian Red Crescent Society have been killed over the past 10 days in Israeli airstrikes on Iran, the organization’s spokesperson Mojtaba Khaledi told Trend.

Khaledi added that 29 other rescue personnel have been injured in the attacks.

The casualties come amid escalating tensions in the region. On June 13, Israel launched a wave of airstrikes on Iran, killing a number of senior military commanders, generals, nuclear scientists, and other top officials.

Later that evening, Iran responded with its “True Promise III” operation, firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv.