No information yet on damage to Iran’s nuclear facilities - FM

ISTANBUL, Türkiye, June 22. There is currently no detailed information on the damage caused by last night’s U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites, Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said at a press conference in Istanbul, Trend reports.

Araghchi emphasized that, despite the lack of specifics, the extent of the damage is not the main issue right now. What matters most, he said, is that the attack on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities constitutes a clear violation of international law and cannot be overlooked.

He added that last night he held phone talks with foreign ministers from several regional countries, during which they stressed the urgent need to immediately halt attacks against Iran. Araghchi said that solutions must be found to prevent further illegal aggression.

“Under international law and the principle of legitimate defense, Iran has the right to protect itself. This right will be exercised whenever necessary to defend the country’s citizens, national security, and sovereignty,” he said.

The comments come after U.S. forces carried out overnight airstrikes targeting three Iranian nuclear facilities, reportedly destroying the sites.