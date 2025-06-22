Azerbaijan, Somalia discuss cooperation prospects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Within the framework of the 51st session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), held in Istanbul, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia Abdisalam Abdi Ali, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

The prospects for the development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two countries, future steps in this direction, as well as the current regional situation were discussed at the meeting.

The ministers expressed satisfaction with the development of political relations between Azerbaijan and Somalia. Both sides emphasized the importance of intensifying political dialogue, expanding trade and economic ties, as well as deepening cooperation in a number of areas, including agriculture, green energy, humanitarian sphere and education.

Jeyhun Bayramov highly appreciated the active position of Somalia within the OIC, the Non-Aligned Movement and the UN, noting the importance of mutual support for the unity of the Islamic world.

The importance of Somalia's participation in Azerbaijan's humanitarian and development projects, including educational grants, was emphasized. Somalia's desire to benefit from Azerbaijan's experience in the field of ASAN service was highly appreciated.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.