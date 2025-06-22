Iran’s IRGC vows to retaliate for U.S. strikes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has vowed to deliver a harsh and regret-inducing response to the U.S. airstrikes on Iranian territory, according to a statement released by the group, Trend reports.

In the statement, the IRGC confirmed that Iran’s military had tracked and identified the flight paths of U.S. aircraft involved in the attacks.

It also warned that the large number of U.S. military bases across the region would leave American forces increasingly exposed to retaliatory strikes.

The IRGC emphasized that Iran’s peaceful nuclear program will not be destroyed by military action. On the contrary, the statement said, Iranian scientists would accelerate and strengthen the country’s nuclear progress in response to the attacks.

The warning follows a sharp escalation in regional hostilities. On the morning of June 13, Israel launched a series of airstrikes on Iran, reportedly killing several senior military commanders, nuclear scientists, and top officials.

That same evening, Iran retaliated with its “True Promise III” operation, launching hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets inside Israel, including Tel Aviv.

Tensions continued to rise overnight as U.S. forces struck three Iranian nuclear sites, reportedly destroying them.