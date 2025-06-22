U.S. strikes Iranian nuclear sites with B-2s and Tomahawks - Defense Dept

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. At a Pentagon briefing, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine detailed a highly coordinated U.S. operation targeting Iranian nuclear infrastructure, emphasizing the element of tactical surprise, Trend reports.

The main strike involved seven B-2 Spirit bombers flying quietly eastward on an 18-hour mission, executing multiple in-flight refuelings. As they neared Iranian airspace, advanced deception tactics were employed, including decoys and high-speed escort aircraft to clear threats.

Just before the airstrike, a U.S. submarine launched over two dozen Tomahawk cruise missiles against key targets in Esfahan, maintaining surprise throughout the operation.

At approximately 6:40 p.m. EST (2:10 a.m. Iran time), the lead B-2 dropped two massive 30,000-pound GBU-57 “bunker buster” bombs—the first operational use of this weapon—on nuclear sites at Fordow. In total, 14 of these massive ordnance penetrators were deployed, alongside about 75 precision-guided munitions.

“All three Iranian nuclear facilities were struck within 25 minutes, with no confirmed hostile fire against U.S. forces on exit. The complex operation demonstrated exceptional joint-force integration, supported by multiple U.S. commands including Strategic, Cyber, Space, and European Commands,” Dan Caine said.