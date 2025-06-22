Iran vows its nuclear industry will endure despite attacks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Iran’s nuclear industry has deep-rooted foundations and will not be destroyed, Spokesperson for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Behrouz Kamalvandi, told local media, Trend reports.

According to Kamalvandi, attacks on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities violate international law, and Tehran has repeatedly condemned such actions. He noted that Iran has once again filed protests with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the UN Security Council over the latest incidents.

The AEOI spokesman acknowledged that Iran’s nuclear industry has sustained damage, but stressed this is not the first time such attacks have occurred. “In the past, Iran has overcome these setbacks and will continue to develop its nuclear industry,” Kamalvandi said.