Iran’s withdrawal from NPT may be put on Parliament’s agenda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Iran’s parliament is considering adding the country’s withdrawal from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) to its official agenda, according to Ebrahim Rezayi, spokesperson for the parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, Trend reports.

Rezayi told local media that most members of the committee support reviewing Iran’s membership in the NPT and are calling for the country to leave the treaty.

He added that committee members have strongly criticized the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), demanding either a suspension or complete halt of cooperation with the agency.

Rezayi also stressed that the committee members believe Iran must deliver a firm response to the recent U.S. military strikes.

Last night, the United States carried out airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, reportedly destroying them.