Iranian president urges U.S. accountability for strikes on nuclear facilities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has called on the United States to be held accountable for its airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, Trend reports.

Speaking during a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, Pezeshkian questioned the credibility of Washington’s claims about seeking dialogue and peace.

"The overnight attacks by the U.S. cast doubt on the sincerity of their statements about dialogue and peace," he said.

"During our meetings with U.S. representatives, we spoke about building trust. But in reality, Washington acted otherwise and targeted our nuclear facilities. If you were in our position, what would you do? Of course, such aggression must be met with a response," the Iranian president stressed.