BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, U.S. Deputy Ambassador to the UN Dorothy Shea told the Security Council, defending recent American airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities as necessary for “the inherent right of collective self-defense”, Trend reports.

“Iran has attacked Israel with hundreds of ballistic missiles and through terrorist proxies,” she said. “For decades, Iran has been responsible for misery and countless deaths across the Middle East. Iran’s government and its proxies have also killed numerous Americans, including American service members in Iraq and Afghanistan.”

Shea urged the Council to call on Iran “to end its 47-year effort to eradicate Israel, to terminate its drive for nuclear weapons, and to negotiate peace in good faith.”

The U.S. rep also criticized Iran’s approach to recent nuclear negotiations: “Iran has long obfuscated its nuclear weapons program and stonewalled good-faith efforts.” She emphasized that Tehran’s nuclear ambitions posed an unacceptable risk, adding: “Iran should not escalate.”