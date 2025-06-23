Israeli fighter jets strike military targets in Tehran and Western Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Twenty Israeli Air Force fighter jets carried out airstrikes on military targets in Tehran and western Iran, deploying more than 30 munitions, Trend reports.

According to a statement from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson's Office, the strikes were conducted based on precise intelligence. The main targets included missile depots, launchers intended for attacks on Israeli territory, and military radar installations in the cities of Kermanshah and Medan.

Additionally, an anti-aircraft missile launcher located in central Tehran was also targeted in the strikes.