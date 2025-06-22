Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

Economy Materials 22 June 2025 19:35 (UTC +04:00)
Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 44.75 manat, or $26.3 (0.8 percent), at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold increased by 28.5 manat, or $16.7 (0.5 percent), compared to last week's figure, totaling 5,742 manat ($3,380).

Gold ounce value change

June 9

-

June 17

5,771 manat ($3,390)

June 10

5,621 manat ($3,310)

June 18

5,772 manat ($3,395)

June 11

5,681 manat ($3,340)

June 19

5,737 manat ($3,370)

June 12

5,727 manat ($3,370)

June 20

5,702 manat ($3,350)

June 13

5,823 manat ($3,430)

June 21

5,726 manat ($3,370)

Average weekly rate

5,713 manat ($3,360)

Average weekly rate

5,742 manat ($3,380)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 0.7215 manat, or $0.42 (0.9 percent), this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 61.94 manat, or $36.44, which is 0.1 percent, or 0.05 manat ($0.03), more than last week's figure.

Silver ounce value change

June 9

-

June 17

61.9 manat ($36)

June 10

62 manat ($36.47)

June 18

62.35 manat ($36.68)

June 11

62.2 manat ($36.6)

June 19

62.5 manat ($36.76)

June 12

61.7 manat ($36.3)

June 20

60.7 manat ($35.7)

June 13

61.56 manat ($36.2)

June 21

61.2 manat ($36)

Average weekly rate

61.9 manat ($36)

Average weekly rate

61.94 manat ($36.44)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan this week rose by 29.77 manat, or $17.5 (4.8 percent). The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum surged by 289 manat, or $170 (15.7 percent), to 2,184 manat ($1,280) compared to last week's figure.

Platinum ounce value change

June 9

-

June 17

2,127 manat ($1,250)

June 10

2,080 manat ($1,220)

June 18

2,162 manat ($1,270)

June 11

2,106 manat ($1,240)

June 19

2,280 manat ($1,340)

June 12

2,166 manat ($1,270)

June 20

2,166 manat ($1,270)

June 13

2,180 manat ($1,280)

June 21

2,157 manat ($1,268)

Average weekly rate

2,133 manat ($1,250)

Average weekly rate

2,184 manat ($1,280)

During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan grew by 25 manat ($14.7), or 1.4 percent. The weighted average price of an ounce of palladium went down by 33.6 manat ($19.7), or 1.8 percent, compared to last week, to 1,784 manat ($1,050).

Palladium ounce value change

June 9

-

June 17

1,757 manat ($1,030)

June 10

1,837 manat ($1,080)

June 18

1,797 manat ($1,060)

June 11

1,824 manat ($1,005)

June 19

1,808 manat ($1,063)

June 12

1,818 manat ($1,070)

June 20

1,777 manat ($1,045)

June 13

1,791 manat ($1,050)

June 21

1,782 manat ($1,048)

Average weekly rate

1,818 manat ($1,070)

Average weekly rate

1,784 manat ($1,050)

Azerbaijan did not publish exchange rate data on June 9, Eid al-Adha, as the date fell on non-working days.

