Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 44.75 manat, or $26.3 (0.8 percent), at the end of this week, Trend reports.
The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold increased by 28.5 manat, or $16.7 (0.5 percent), compared to last week's figure, totaling 5,742 manat ($3,380).
|
Gold ounce value change
|
June 9
|
-
|
June 17
|
5,771 manat ($3,390)
|
June 10
|
5,621 manat ($3,310)
|
June 18
|
5,772 manat ($3,395)
|
June 11
|
5,681 manat ($3,340)
|
June 19
|
5,737 manat ($3,370)
|
June 12
|
5,727 manat ($3,370)
|
June 20
|
5,702 manat ($3,350)
|
June 13
|
5,823 manat ($3,430)
|
June 21
|
5,726 manat ($3,370)
|
Average weekly rate
|
5,713 manat ($3,360)
|
Average weekly rate
|
5,742 manat ($3,380)
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 0.7215 manat, or $0.42 (0.9 percent), this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 61.94 manat, or $36.44, which is 0.1 percent, or 0.05 manat ($0.03), more than last week's figure.
|
Silver ounce value change
|
June 9
|
-
|
June 17
|
61.9 manat ($36)
|
June 10
|
62 manat ($36.47)
|
June 18
|
62.35 manat ($36.68)
|
June 11
|
62.2 manat ($36.6)
|
June 19
|
62.5 manat ($36.76)
|
June 12
|
61.7 manat ($36.3)
|
June 20
|
60.7 manat ($35.7)
|
June 13
|
61.56 manat ($36.2)
|
June 21
|
61.2 manat ($36)
|
Average weekly rate
|
61.9 manat ($36)
|
Average weekly rate
|
61.94 manat ($36.44)
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan this week rose by 29.77 manat, or $17.5 (4.8 percent). The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum surged by 289 manat, or $170 (15.7 percent), to 2,184 manat ($1,280) compared to last week's figure.
|
Platinum ounce value change
|
June 9
|
-
|
June 17
|
2,127 manat ($1,250)
|
June 10
|
2,080 manat ($1,220)
|
June 18
|
2,162 manat ($1,270)
|
June 11
|
2,106 manat ($1,240)
|
June 19
|
2,280 manat ($1,340)
|
June 12
|
2,166 manat ($1,270)
|
June 20
|
2,166 manat ($1,270)
|
June 13
|
2,180 manat ($1,280)
|
June 21
|
2,157 manat ($1,268)
|
Average weekly rate
|
2,133 manat ($1,250)
|
Average weekly rate
|
2,184 manat ($1,280)
During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan grew by 25 manat ($14.7), or 1.4 percent. The weighted average price of an ounce of palladium went down by 33.6 manat ($19.7), or 1.8 percent, compared to last week, to 1,784 manat ($1,050).
|
Palladium ounce value change
|
June 9
|
-
|
June 17
|
1,757 manat ($1,030)
|
June 10
|
1,837 manat ($1,080)
|
June 18
|
1,797 manat ($1,060)
|
June 11
|
1,824 manat ($1,005)
|
June 19
|
1,808 manat ($1,063)
|
June 12
|
1,818 manat ($1,070)
|
June 20
|
1,777 manat ($1,045)
|
June 13
|
1,791 manat ($1,050)
|
June 21
|
1,782 manat ($1,048)
|
Average weekly rate
|
1,818 manat ($1,070)
|
Average weekly rate
|
1,784 manat ($1,050)
Azerbaijan did not publish exchange rate data on June 9, Eid al-Adha, as the date fell on non-working days.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel