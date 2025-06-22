No radiation detected after overnight strikes, says Iranian Red Crescent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. No radiation was detected following last night’s U.S. airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, Head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society Pirhossein Kolivand, announced at a press conference, Trend reports.

Kolivand confirmed that, based on current information, no leaks of radioactive materials have been reported.

“There’s no cause for concern regarding the release of radioactive substances,” he said.

The statement comes after U.S. forces launched overnight airstrikes targeting three Iranian nuclear facilities, which were reportedly destroyed in the attacks.