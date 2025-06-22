Iran vows reciprocal action in response to attacks - FM Araghchi

ISTANBUL, Türkiye, June 22. Iran will never compromise on its territorial integrity, sovereignty, or independence and will respond with reciprocal measures, Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi declared at a press conference in Istanbul, Trend reports.

Speaking to reporters, Araghchi said Tehran remains firmly committed to protecting its land, government, and people, and will use all possible options and means to defend its interests.

He also criticized former U.S. President Donald Trump, saying that while Trump came to office promising to end wars in the region and around the world, he ultimately betrayed those promises by attacking Iran and pursuing a hostile policy.

“The U.S. military strike on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities is a blatant violation of international law and established principles,” Araghchi stated, adding that the action constitutes an act of aggression under Article 2 of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and violates UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

Araghchi said Iran expects the UN Security Council, the UN Secretary-General, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and other relevant international bodies to take appropriate and timely action in response to the attacks.