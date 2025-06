BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Iran, a weapons depot belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was reportedly targeted in the city of Yazd, located in Iran’s central Yazd province, Trend reports.

A video footage has emerged showing the aftermath of the attack.

The videos indicate that the weapons depot belongs to the “Sadooghi” and “Al-Qadir” units of the IRGC.