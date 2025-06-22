Death toll reported from Israeli strikes on Iran’s East Azerbaijan Province

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Between June 13 and June 22, 52 people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes targeting Iran’s northwestern East Azerbaijan province, Majid Farshi, Director General of the province’s Emergency Management Organization, told local media, Trend reports.

Farshi added that Israeli attacks on East Azerbaijan continued today. In the early hours, four locations in the city of Tabriz were struck — three in the city outskirts and one military site.

On the morning of June 13, Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran, killing numerous senior military officials, generals, nuclear scientists, and other high-ranking figures.

That same evening, Iran retaliated with military operation, launching hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple locations, including Tel Aviv.