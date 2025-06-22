OIC Council of Foreign Ministers approves resolution in support of Western Azerbaijan Community

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. The 51st session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), held in Istanbul on June 21-22, 2025, has concluded its work, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

The "Istanbul Declaration" was adopted following the session, as well as 5 resolutions initiated by Azerbaijan. The adoption of a resolution in support of the Western Azerbaijan Community gave the session special significance.

For the first time, a resolution entitled "The Right of Return of Azerbaijanis Forcibly and Systematically Expelled from the Current Territory of Armenia" was adopted within the OIC, expressing support from OIC member states for the right of the Western Azerbaijan Community to return to their homeland in dignity. The document also condemns Armenia's denial of the rights of the said Community.

Along with this resolution, the "Istanbul Declaration" welcomes the progress in the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and calls on the Armenian side to remove political and legal obstacles to signing a peace treaty.

The declaration expresses support for Azerbaijan's efforts to restore and demining the territories from which internally displaced persons were forcibly expelled as a result of Armenian aggression, and emphasizes the need to ensure their dignified return.

In addition, the document reaffirms the right of Azerbaijanis forcibly deported from the territory of modern Armenia to return. It is also noted that the refusal of the Armenian side to engage in dialogue with the Western Azerbaijan Community deserves condemnation.

The resolution "Solidarity with the Victims of the Khojaly Massacre of 1992" once again strongly condemns the war crimes, crimes against humanity and acts of genocide committed by the Armenian armed forces in February 1992 in the city of Khojaly and other previously occupied territories of Azerbaijan. The OIC Member States are called upon to make efforts to recognize these crimes.

The resolution "Elimination of the consequences of the aggression of the Republic of Armenia against the Republic of Azerbaijan" once again strongly condemns the aggression of Armenia, the consequences of which are still being felt. The document expresses support for the restoration and reconstruction work carried out by Azerbaijan in the liberated territories in the post-conflict period.

The resolution "Economic support to the Republic of Azerbaijan" calls on the OIC Member States, as well as Islamic financial institutions, to support Azerbaijan's efforts to restore and clear mines.

The resolution "Destruction and desecration of Islamic historical and cultural monuments and traces in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan as a result of the aggression of the Republic of Armenia" strongly condemns the acts of vandalism against the Islamic cultural heritage committed by Armenia during the occupation. Support is also expressed for Azerbaijan's demands for reparations for the damage caused.