Iran’s underground nuclear facilities struck, damage unclear - IAEA's Grossi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed that Iran’s nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan were hit in overnight U.S. airstrikes, the agency’s Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said, Trend reports.

According to Grossi, initial assessments indicate significant additional damage at the Esfahan site, which had already been targeted several times by Israel since June 13. Several damaged buildings may have contained nuclear material, and entrances to underground tunnels were also affected.

At Fordow — Iran’s fortified, underground uranium enrichment facility — the extent of damage remains unclear due to its location and the use of deep-penetrating munitions. Natanz, another major enrichment site, was also struck again.

Iranian authorities informed the IAEA there has been no rise in off-site radiation levels following the latest attacks.

Grossi urged all sides to immediately pursue diplomatic efforts and allow IAEA inspectors to resume their work in Iran, including monitoring the country’s stockpile of over 400 kilograms of highly enriched uranium.

“We need to get back to the negotiating table as soon as possible,” Grossi said. “The IAEA stands ready to fulfill its essential role in this process.”