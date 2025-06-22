China condemns U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. At a recent session of the UN Security Council, China’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Fu Cong sharply condemned the United States’ airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites, Trend reports.

Fu described the U.S. actions as a serious violation of the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, international law, and Iran’s sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity. “These actions have exacerbated tensions in the Middle East and dealt a heavy blow to the international nuclear non-proliferation regime,” Fu said.

“China calls for an immediate ceasefire and an end to the hostilities,” Fu stated. “In the context of the abrupt escalation of tensions in the Middle East, we are deeply concerned about the risk of the situation spiraling out of control.” He emphasized that all parties, especially Israel, must “reach an immediate ceasefire to prevent further escalation and avoid spillover of the conflict.” Fu urged all involved to “abide by international law, curb the impulse to use force, and avoid exacerbating conflicts and adding fuel to the fire.”

He noted that diplomatic efforts on the Iranian nuclear issue have not been exhausted and that “there is still hope for a peaceful solution.” He urged all parties to remain committed to “the political settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue” and to “work toward returning the process to the track of political dialogue and negotiation, aiming for an agreement acceptable to all.”

Fu stressed the critical role of the Security Council, stating, “The Council has the primary responsibility for maintaining international peace and security.” He called for prompt and effective measures from the Council to address the crisis.