Israel hails U.S. strike on Iran as 'righteous act' against global threat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. At a recent session of the UN Security Council, Israel’s Permanent Representative Danny Danon strongly defended the recent U.S. strike on Iranian nuclear sites, calling it “a righteous act” and “a necessity” to eliminate what he described as “the greatest existential threat facing the free world,” Trend reports.

Addressing critics who condemned the U.S. and Israel, Danon challenged: “Where were you when Iran raced toward the bomb? Where were you when it enriched uranium far beyond civilian needs? When it buried entire fortresses beneath mountains to prepare for our extermination? Where were you when Iran turned negotiation into theater and deceit into strategy?”

He recalled his previous call to the council for “a coalition of the courageous” to confront what he called “the greatest threat our world has seen since the Second World War.” “Last night, the leader of the free world acted with that courage,” Danon said. “The United States acted, not just for itself, but for every nation that values freedom over radicalism.”

Danon acknowledged calls for diplomacy but stressed that “diplomacy was tried over and over” with Iran, led by the U.S. “Many nations here in this room engaged in diplomacy with determination and good faith. But the regime in Tehran had other plans.”

He accused Iran of using negotiations “as camouflage, a delay tactic, a way to buy time while building missiles and enriching uranium,” saying the country “negotiated agreements it never intended to keep,” responded to deadlines “with defiance,” and “met oversight with obstruction.” “The free world gave it every chance. Months. Years. Every possible off-ramp,” Danon said. “Iran would not move. So, it had to be moved.”

He concluded by warning that Iran’s nuclear program was “not a diplomatic puzzle. It was a loaded gun pointed at the heart of the international system.”