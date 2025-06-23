Explosions rock central Tehran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. A series of powerful explosions were recorded in central Tehran as Israeli drone attacks targeted various parts of the Iranian capital, Trend reports.

Iranian air defense forces are reportedly repelling the incoming drones.

The escalation follows massive Israeli airstrikes launched early on the morning of June 13 against Iranian territory. The strikes resulted in the deaths of numerous high-ranking Iranian military officials, including Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Anbiya al-Salami Brigade commanders Gholamali Rashid and Ali Shadmani, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Additionally, nine nuclear scientists and several senior government officials were also reported killed.

In retaliation, Tehran launched a large-scale counterattack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations in Israel. The strikes caused significant destruction and civilian casualties.