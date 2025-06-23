Rail freight transport maintains strong performance in Azerbaijan over recent years
Photo: Azerbaijan Railways
Despite a slight decline of approximately 165,100 tons, or one percent, in total cargo transported by rail over this period, the sector remains robust. The volume of rail freight turnover also saw a marginal decrease of around one percent, totaling 69.6 billion ton-kilometers during these years.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy