Rail freight transport maintains strong performance in Azerbaijan over recent years

Photo: Azerbaijan Railways

Despite a slight decline of approximately 165,100 tons, or one percent, in total cargo transported by rail over this period, the sector remains robust. The volume of rail freight turnover also saw a marginal decrease of around one percent, totaling 69.6 billion ton-kilometers during these years.

