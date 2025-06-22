Iranian capital makes public transport free

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Tehran City Council announced today that metro and bus services in the Iranian capital will be free for one week, Trend reports.

The decision also lifts restrictions on vehicle access to crowded streets in Tehran, meaning drivers will not face additional fees or fines for entering these areas.

This move comes amid ongoing tensions following Israeli airstrikes on Iran that began on June 13. Reports indicate a significant number of residents have been leaving Tehran and other cities due to the attacks.

The June 13 airstrikes targeted key military and nuclear sites, killing high-ranking officials, generals, and nuclear scientists. In response, Iran launched the “Right Promise III” operation later that day, firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at locations including Tel Aviv.