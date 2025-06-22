Moscow slams U.S. attacks on Iranian nuclear sites as ‘blatant violation’

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Russia’s Foreign Ministry has sharply condemned U.S. airstrikes on Iranian territory, calling them a “blatant violation of international law and a serious threat to regional and global security”, Trend reports.

In an official statement released Saturday, Moscow denounced the American strikes, which reportedly targeted several nuclear facilities in Iran following Israeli attacks earlier this week. “This irresponsible decision to launch missile and bomb strikes against the sovereign territory of a state, under any pretext, grossly violates international law, the UN Charter, and Security Council resolutions,” the ministry said.

Russia expressed particular alarm that the strikes were carried out by a permanent member of the UN Security Council, warning of dangerous consequences. “The risk of a wider conflict in the Middle East, already beset by multiple crises, has risen sharply,” the statement noted.

Moscow also voiced concern over the potential damage to the global non-proliferation regime, stressing that attacks on nuclear facilities undermine the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and the integrity of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) monitoring system.

The Foreign Ministry called for an urgent, impartial assessment by the IAEA and demanded that the UN Security Council respond to what it termed “confrontational actions” by the U.S. and Israel. “We urge an immediate end to the aggression and intensified efforts to return the situation to a political and diplomatic path,” the statement concluded.