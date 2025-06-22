Three IRGC members killed in Iran’s Zanjan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Three members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed today in an Israeli strike targeting a military facility in Zanjan province, western Iran, Trend reports.

The IRGC’s “Ansar al-Mehdi” Headquarters confirmed the incident in a statement, though no further details have been released.

On the morning of June 13, Israel launched airstrikes against Iran, killing numerous senior military officials, generals, nuclear scientists, and other high-ranking figures.

That same evening, Iran retaliated with its “True Promise III” operation, launching hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets in Israel, including Tel Aviv.

More recently, U.S. forces carried out overnight airstrikes against three Iranian nuclear facilities, reportedly destroying critical infrastructure.