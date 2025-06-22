Iran’s foreign minister to visit Moscow

ISTANBUL, Türkiye, June 22. Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, will travel to Moscow today, Trend reports.

Araghchi announced the trip during a press conference in Istanbul, saying a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled.

Araghchi noted that over the past two to three months, Iran has been regularly updating Russia on its indirect talks with the United States. Iran has consulted with Russia on all key matters and coordinated its positions. Russia is considered one of the parties to the former nuclear agreement (JCPOA) and an important participant in ongoing negotiations with Iran.

He also highlighted Russia’s significant role as a permanent member of the UN Security Council in international affairs.

“Iran is aware that Russia, in cooperation with China, is working to prevent hostile actions against Iran by attempting to block resolutions at the UN Security Council,” Araghchi said.

The announcement comes amid rising regional tensions following Israeli airstrikes on Iran on June 13, which killed numerous senior military officers, generals, nuclear scientists, and other high-ranking officials.

That same evening, Iran retaliated with its “True Promise III” operation, launching hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets in Israel, including Tel Aviv.

More recently, U.S. forces carried out overnight airstrikes against three Iranian nuclear facilities, reportedly destroying critical infrastructure.